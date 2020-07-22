ISDH: 763 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 763 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 58,673.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 14 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,666. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between June 19 and July 21.

Marion County reported a total of 13,094 cases and 711 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 197 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 654,413 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9% positive.

As of Wednesday, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and more than 82 percent of ventilators are available statewide.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake. To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.