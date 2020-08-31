ISDH: 897 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 897 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 94,196.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 29 and August 30, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 5 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,077. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between August 29 and August 30.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day individual positivity rate of 6.9%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.4%, with a cumulative rate of 6.7% positive.

According to the data, 11,754 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,076,947.

Marion County reported a total of 18,466 cases and 748 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency also is reporting 219 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

A running dashboard of Indiana’s long-term care facility data has been added to the page and will be updated every Wednesday.

LTC Dashboard Posted August 26, 2020

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.

More from ISDH:

The Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week:

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:

Oliver P. Morton High School

6915 Grand Ave.

Clay City:

Goshen Memorial Park

200 Nye St.

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.