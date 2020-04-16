ISDH: 9,542 total COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 41 new COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday’s report. That brings the state’s total to 477 deaths.

The agency reported an additional 611 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 9,542.

Marion County has a total of 3,320 cases and 164 deaths – the most in the state.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (44), Elkhart (19), Floyd (10), Hamilton (15), Hendricks (18), Johnson (11), LaPorte (70), Lake (106), Porter (14) and St. Joseph (35). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 51,115 people have been tested statewide. The state has not provided information on recoveries.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.