ISDH announces 2,548 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,548 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 30 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.5%, with a cumulative rate of 10.8% positive.

As of January 11, the ISDH County Metric map shows 19 in Orange and 73 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,386 total COVID-19 patients: 1,973 confirmed and 413 under investigation.

ISDH says 29.8% of ICU beds and 74.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211 to schedule the required appointment.

As of Monday, nearly 303,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 64,000 have been fully vaccinated.