ISDH announces 3,726 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,726 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 30 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 16.5%, with a cumulative rate of 10.9% positive.

As of January 4, the ISDH County Metric map shows 35 in Orange and 57 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,537 total COVID-19 patients: 2,210 confirmed and 327 under investigation.

ISDH says 26.8% of ICU beds and 72.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, or to find other testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.