ISDH announces 505 new COVID-19 cases, additional 7 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 505 new coronavirus cases since Sunday’s report, bringing the state’s total to 11,686 cases.

ISDH reported an additional 7 confirmed deaths of COVID-19 in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 569.

The agency said deaths are reported based on when data is received by the department. The data may occur over multiple days.

Marion County reported the most new cases at 163, bringing its total to 4,052 cases and 192 deaths – the most in the state.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (25), Cass (16), Clark (15), Elkhart (13), Hamilton (22), Harrison (14), Hendricks (29), Johnson (16), Lake (77) and St. Joseph (13). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 64,639 people have been tested statewide.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.