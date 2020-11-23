ISDH announces 5,606 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5,606 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.
The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11.6%, with a cumulative rate of 7% positive.
As of November 15, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 70 in Orange and 21 in Red.
The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.
The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,219 total COVID-19 patients: 2,644 confirmed and 575 under investigation.
ISDH says 24.3% of ICU beds and 71.9% of ventilators are available across the state.
For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.
The state department of health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The locations are:
Clay County:
Clay County Testing
911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr. Brazil, IN
Lake County
St. Timothy Church-Gary
1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, IN
Ripley County:
Batesville Fire Department
115 E. Catherine St. Batesville, IN
Wabash County:
Friends Church
3563 S. IN-13 Wabash, IN
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.