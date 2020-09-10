ISDH announces 764 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 764 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 102,243.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Sept. 3-9, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 13 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,186. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between Aug. 25 – Sept. 9.

The agency also is reporting 224 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 19,473 cases and 753 coronavirus deaths to date.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 5%, with a cumulative rate of 6.6% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7.2%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 11,613 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,584,532.

As of Tuesday, 39.7% of ICU beds and 81.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.