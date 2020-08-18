ISDH announces 850 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 850 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 81,847.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the past 24 hours, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 28 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,954.

Thee new deaths were reported to ISDH between July 31 and August 17, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.8%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 12,106 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 928,614.

As of Tuesday, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency is reporting 211 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 16,869 cases and 738 coronavirus deaths to date.

A running dashboard of Indiana’s long-term care facility data has been added to the page and will be updated every Wednesday.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.