ISDH identifies long-term care facilities that failed to report COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is providing additional information after 660 historical long-term care deaths were included in Thursday’s long-term care dashboard.

The department said all of the deaths were previously included in state totals but had not been assigned to a long-term care facility. This is due to a variety of reasons.

The department said some facilities had reported their deaths to CMS but not to the state, or vice versa. One of the facilities failed to report 25 COVID-19 deaths.

“We are still investigating and comparing the data to what was reported to CMS to determine the root cause,” a spokesperson with the ISDH said. “We are reaching out to all the affected facilities to learn more about any barriers to reporting and provide additional education about the importance of reporting deaths to the Indiana Department of Health.”

The list of facilities in which discrepancies in death reporting were identified can be found below.