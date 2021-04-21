ISDH reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, 28K more Hoosiers vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 28,723 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

To date, 2,212,174 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,622,455 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,166 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 14 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.1%, with a cumulative rate of 9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 710,607 total positive cases and 12,840 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 408 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 19, the ISDH County Metric map shows 46 in Blue, 39 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 836 total COVID-19 patients: 639 confirmed and 197 under investigation.

ISDH says 29.5% of ICU beds and 78.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional FEMA clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-24 at the following locations:

Elkhart County:

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

ISDH also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-22 at the following locations:

Whitley County:

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr.

Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County:

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St.

Logansport, IN 46947

Lawrence County:

Bedford First Assembly of God

2601 27th St.

Bedford, IN 47421

To find other vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov.