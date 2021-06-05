ISDH reports 15K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 23 additional COVID-19 deaths

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 15,289 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

To date, 2,681,559 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,574,136 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 387 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 23 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.1%, with a cumulative rate of 8.6% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 746,554 total positive cases and 13,267 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 418 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 31, the ISDH County Metric map shows 56 in Blue, 35 in Yellow, 1 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 625 total COVID-19 patients: 419 confirmed and 206 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.6% of ICU beds and 78.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

