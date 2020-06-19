ISDH reports 23 new COVID-19 deaths, 389 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis State Department of Health reported 389 new positive COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths Friday.

The department said the new cases occurred between 4/6 and 6/18. The deaths happened between 6/10 and 6/18. They were reported to the state within the last 24 hours.

Graph//ISDH

The new cases and deaths bring Indiana’s total to 41,746 and 2,327 respectively. Marion County continues to have the most reported COVID-19 activity at 10,885 cases and 665 deaths.

So far, 392,887 people have been tested statewide, with 10.6 percent reporting positive. The ISDH says an increase in total tests was the result of a testing facility that has been newly onboarded into the electronic reporting system.

Data from the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracking project shows Indiana is on a general downward trend for new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data//Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracking project