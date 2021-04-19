ISDH reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 6K more Hoosiers vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5,915 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Monday.

To date, 2,174,794 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,573,036 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 770 more positive coronavirus cases and announced three additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.2%, with a cumulative rate of 9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 708,779 total positive cases and 12,818 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 408 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 12, the ISDH County Metric map shows 42 in Blue, 49 in Yellow, 1 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 875 total COVID-19 patients: 655 confirmed and 220 under investigation.

ISDH says 32.9% of ICU beds and 79.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional FEMA clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-24 at the following locations:

Elkhart County:

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

ISDH also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-22 at the following locations:

Whitley County:

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr.

Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County:

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St.

Logansport, IN 46947

Lawrence County:

Bedford First Assembly of God

2601 27th St.

Bedford, IN 47421

To find other vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov.