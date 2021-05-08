ISDH reports 32K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 8 additional COVID-19 deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 32,815 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

To date, 2,431,938 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,110,729 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,056 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 8 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.1%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 728,811 total positive cases and 12,991 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 414 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 3, the ISDH County Metric map shows 47 in Blue, 37 in Yellow, 8 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 917 total COVID-19 patients: 697 confirmed and 220 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.8% of ICU beds and 79.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

From the ISDH

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned today at the following locations:

Lake County:

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wolf Lake Pavilion

2324 Calumet Ave.

Hammond, IN 46320

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Chicago School Administration

1401 E. 144th St.

East Chicago, IN 46312

La Porte County:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Porte Rural King

1340 St. Rd. 2 West

La Porte, IN 46350

Additional mobile clinics will be held next week on the following schedule:

May 11-15 (Pfizer vaccine):

Kosciusko County

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

Elkhart County:

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

May 11-13 (Moderna vaccine):

Clark County:

Community Action of Southern Indiana

201 E. 15th St.

Jeffersonville, IN 47130



Tipton County:Tipton County Fairgrounds

1200 S. Main St.

Tipton, IN 46072

Allen County:

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St.

Fort Wayne, IN 46806

May 11-13 (Johnson & Johnson vaccine):

Lake County

Hobart High School

2211 E. 10th St.

Hobart, IN 46342

Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.