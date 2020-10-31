ISDH reports 3,505 newly-reported COVID-19 cases

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,505 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 179,358.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between October 28 and October 30.

The ISDH noted a historic load of labs resulted in the addition of 50 historical cases, 519 historical tested individuals and 8,296 historical tests administered to Saturday’s counts.

ISDH also announced 46 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 4,096. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from October 17 through October 30.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 15.1%, with a cumulative rate of 10.6% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7.9%, with a cumulative rate of 5.9% positive.

According to the data, 46,807 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,910,617.

ISDH says 30.1% of ICU beds and 78.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 27,455 cases and 796 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 236 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Crown Point

Lake County Health Department

2900 W. 93rd Ave.

Martinsville

Morgan County Fairgrounds

1749 Hospital Dr.

Wabash

Wabash Testing Clinic

1360 Manchester Ave.

West Lafayette

White Horse Christian Center

1780 Cumberland Ave.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.