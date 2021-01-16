ISDH reports 3,973 new coronavirus cases, 41 additional deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,973 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 41 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 13.9%, with a cumulative rate of 10.8% positive.

As of January 11, the ISDH County Metric map shows 19 in Orange and 73 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.Understanding Indiana’s color-coded county map for targeted coronavirus restrictions

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,404 total COVID-19 patients: 2,055 confirmed and 349 under investigation.

ISDH says 27.4% of ICU beds and 73.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

The IDSH said Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccines become available.

To date, 282,943 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 56,000 have been fully vaccinated.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, or to find other testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.