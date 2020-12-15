ISDH reports 4,347 new coronavirus cases, 129 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 4,347 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 129 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.5%, with a cumulative rate of 7.9% positive.

As of December 6, the ISDH County Metric map shows 56 in Orange and 36 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,229 total COVID-19 patients: 2,779 confirmed and 450 under investigation.

ISDH says 23.9% of ICU beds and 69.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state department of health will offer free COVID testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Fountain County – Covington Fire Station, 210 4th St. Covington, IN

Grant County – Grant County 4H Testing, 1403 E. SR 18 Marion, IN

Morgan County – Morgan County Testing, 1749 Hospital Dr. Martinsville, IN

White County – Ivy Tech-White County Testing, 1017 O’Connor Blvd. Monticello, IN

To find other testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.