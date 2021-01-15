ISDH reports 4,744 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 4,744 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 42 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 14.6%, with a cumulative rate of 10.9% positive.

As of January 11, the ISDH County Metric map shows 19 in Orange and 73 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,432 total COVID-19 patients: 2,098 confirmed and 334 under investigation.

ISDH says 25.7% of ICU beds and 73.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, or to find other testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.