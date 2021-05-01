ISDH reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, nearly 34K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 33,727 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

To date, 2,359 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,359,964 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,191 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.4%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 721,577 total positive cases and 12,926 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 412 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 26, the ISDH County Metric map shows 52 in Blue, 33 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 908 total COVID-19 patients: 685 confirmed and 223 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.4% of ICU beds and 79.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Additional mobile clinics are planned next week on the following schedule:

Lake County:

May 4-May 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Chicago School Administration

1401 E. 144th St.

East Chicago, IN 46312

May 8, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

Wolf Lake Pavilion

2324 Calumet Ave.

Hammond, IN 46320

La Porte County:

May 4-May 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Porte Rural King

1340 St. Rd. 2 West

La Porte, IN 46350

Delaware County:

May 4-May 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Delaware County Fairgrounds

1210 Wheeling Ave.

Muncie, IN 47303



Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain them without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.