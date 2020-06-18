ISDH reports 584 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 584 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 41,438. Those cases occurred between April 4 and June 17, but were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.
ISDH also announced an additional 15 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,304. Those deaths occurred between April 15 and June 17.
Marion County reported their totals as 10,852 cases and 661 deaths – the most in the state.
The new numbers show 384,722 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 10.8% positive. The state has not released data on recoveries.
ISDH is reporting 187 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.
For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.