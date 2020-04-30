ISDH reports 669 new COVID-19 cases, 43 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 669 new positive coronavirus cases since Wednesday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 17,835.

ISDH also announced an additional 43 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,007.

The state health department website initially listed 44 deaths and later announced one was a duplicate.

Marion County reported their totals as 5,530 cases and 328 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 94,998 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 18.8% positive.

ISDH is reporting 107 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.