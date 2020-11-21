ISDH reports 6,983 additional COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,983 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 40 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The cases were reported between November 12 and November 20. The deaths were reported between November 16 and November 20.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.2%, with a cumulative rate of 6.9% positive.

As of November 15, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 70 in Orange and 21 in Red.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,168 total COVID-19 patients – 2,610 confirmed and 558 under investigation.

ISDH says 22.4% of ICU beds and 72.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.