ISDH reports 889 coronavirus cases, 40 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 889 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 40 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5%, with a cumulative rate of 10.2% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 650,530 total positive cases and 11,805 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 426 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 8, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 Blue, 40 in Yellow, 50 in Orange and 1 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,018 total COVID-19 patients: 763 confirmed and 255 under investigation.

ISDH says 41.1% of ICU beds and 80.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211 to schedule the required appointment.

As of Tuesday, 828,078 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 347,508 are fully vaccinated.