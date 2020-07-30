ISDH reports 970 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 970 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 65,253.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, following corrections to the previous dashboard total.

ISDH also announced an additional 13 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,746. Those deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

New ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day positivity rate of 6.9%, with a total rate of 8.9% positive.

11,644 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 735,848 according to the health department.

As of Thursday, nearly 42 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency is reporting 200 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 14,270 cases and 717 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.