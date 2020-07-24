ISO announces 2020-2021 indoor season cancelled

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra management team and Orchestra Committee announced Friday the 2020-2021 indoor season has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Both groups said further updates will be released in the future, but the are “exploring creative ways to continue to connect with our patrons and return to performing if conditions allow.”

A news release said the groups met to discuss the challenges associated with the upcoming ISO season in the complicated and uncertain backdrop of the pandemic, and released a joint statement:

While our mutual desire is to return world-class music to a city that has been upended by the events of the last few months, we recognize the challenges presented to the ISO by the pandemic and unforeseen economic pressures. For those reasons, the 2020-21 indoor season will not go on as planned. Although we will not be able to bring you the performances we had planned, we are committed to collaboratively exploring creative ways to continue to connect with our patrons and return to performing if conditions allow. We will also be meeting to discuss how the musicians will be supported in the interim, with a priority on providing health insurance for the musicians and their families. The pandemic only heightens our shared resolve to assure the ISO is positioned to provide the most transformational and impactful programs for our community. The progress made during these discussions is a promising step in reemerging and in re-imagining the ISO’s long-term future. The ISO management and musicians are committed to working together to build a vibrant, thriving ISO and look forward to returning to the concert stage.