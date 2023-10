INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is on the scene of a four-vehicle crash that left one juvenile dead in the northbound lanes of I-465 Thursday evening.

ISP confirmed that one person, identified as a juvenile, died in a crash on I-465 NB at mile marker 23.1 near W 79th Street and 82nd Street.

Crash reconstruction teams are on the way to the scene of the accident to investigate.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.