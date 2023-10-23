LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN – Indiana State Police are investigating a semi crash that caused a car to catch on fire and killed 1 person Sunday night in LaGrange County.

According to ISP, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-80/90 Toll Road westbound. When State Troopers arrived they found that a semi had crashed into a 2021 Nissan vehicle.

ISP’s preliminary investigation found that a single occupant Nissan was driving westbound at a very slow rate of speed when a 2019 Volvo semi-tractor trailer crashed into the rear-end of the Nissan. The impact caused the Nissan to travel across the center grass median and caught fire on the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

Motorists that witnessed the crash stopped to render assistance before law enforcement and fire-rescue personnel arrived, however they were unable because of the intensity of the flames.

The driver of the Nissan was not able to escape the burning vehicle and perished inside the car.

The semi driver involved in the crash, was identified as Jafar Akhmedov,44, of Warrington, Pennsylvania. The semi driver cooperated with police and was taken to the LaGrange Hospital for chemical testing.

The identity of the driver of the Nissan has not yet been released by the LaGrange County Coroner.