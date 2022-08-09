FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Twelve people, including ten children, were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fort Wayne Monday where one of the drivers was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a van at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Hoagland Road around 7:15 p.m.

According to ISP’s preliminary investigation, a 65-year-old Hoagland man was going east on Hoagland Road in his truck when he failed to yield the right of way to a van going north on U.S. 27.

The 41-year-old Auburn woman driving the van crashed into the side of the truck, ripping it in half.

Courtesy: ISP

Ten children were inside the van. Some were trapped inside and had to be rescued by first responders.

All ten of the children, ranging in age from 6 months to 15 years old, were properly restrained. Some had minor injuries, but all ten children were taken to hospital, as well as both drivers, to be checked out due to the severity of the crash.

ISP says it’s suspected that the pickup truck driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was described as “less than cooperative” with troopers investigating the crash.

The man has not been arrested or charged, so FOX59 is withholding his name.

The Allen County prosecutor will determine any possible charges.