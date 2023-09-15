GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A 15-year-old was hurt Friday afternoon in what Indiana State Police are calling an isolated shooting incident in Garrett.

ISP confirmed there is no threat to the public. Officers responded to a home on West Keyser Street and found a teenage boy with a single gunshot wound in his upper leg, according to a release from ISP.

“There is limited information available at this time, however, detectives believe that this was an isolated incident inside the home, and there is no existing threat to the community at large,” ISP said in the release.

The boy was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, ISP said. The situation is still being investigated.

The situation comes just days after a standoff Monday delayed dismissal for the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district and resulted in the arrest of 59-year-old John C. Costanzo.