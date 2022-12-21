TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Charges may be pending for three Indianapolis juveniles who were injured after allegedly leading Indiana State Police on a chase on I-65.

It began around 3 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull a car over on I-65 near the State Road 26/Lafayette/Rossville exit. Instead of stopping, the driver kept going north on I-65.

After about three miles, police said the driver ran off the road and then an embankment. The vehicle landed in the southbound lanes of State Road 25 and hit another embankment before rolling over and coming to a stop in a ditch.

Investigators said three juveniles were in the car. They were all reported missing from Indianapolis the day before.

The juveniles were taken to the hospital. The exact extent of injuries is unknown, but the driver will stay at a Lafayette-area hospital for treatment.

The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if charges will be filed.