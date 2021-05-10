ISP: 6-month-old dead, 2-year-old and 32-year-old seriously injured after semi rear ends car in Miami County

PERU, Ind. — A six-month-old was killed, and a 2-year-old girl and 32-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when a semi crashed into the back of their car Monday in Miami County, according to Indiana State Police.

At approximately 4 p.m. Monday, police responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 100 North.

ISP’s preliminary crash investigation shows that a 32-year-old South Bend woman was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla northbound on U.S. 31 and was stopped or slowing for a red light at Miami County Road 100 North. A 35-year-old Rochester man driving a 2016 Volvo semi-tractor that was pulling an empty enclosed semi-trailer did not stop for the red light and rear-ended the Toyota, pushing it into a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu in front of it, according to state police.

A back seat passenger in the Toyota identified as 6-month-old Leo Wallace died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to ISP. Another backseat passenger in the Toyota, 2-year-old Cecilia Wallace, was flown from the crash scene to Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries. Authorities noted that both were properly secured with child safety seats, but the crash impact was too severe to prevent their injuries.

State police say the driver of the Toyota was flown from the crash scene to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries, but the other two drivers were not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. ISP says after the investigation concludes, a report will be forwarded to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.