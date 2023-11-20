ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A crash in southern Allen County left seven people injured Saturday night, including a basketball player at Homestead High School, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

At approximately 9:45 p.m., ISP troopers and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the intersection of U.S. 27 and Horman Road and discovered two “heavily damaged” passenger vehicles.

According to a preliminary investigation by ISP, 17-year-old William Jamison, a basketball player at Homestead High School, was heading east on Horman Road when he reportedly failed to yield the right of way to traffic on U.S. 27, causing his vehicle to be struck by a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Jennifer Huser.

William Jamison of Homestead High School basketball.

William and a 15-year-old passenger in his vehicle were both taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Huser’s vehicle sustained heavy damage to the front. She and a 34-year-old man inside the vehicle, as well as three children ages 4, 12 and 15 were also transported to a hospital via ambulance.

Nobody suffered life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.

Investigators determined all but one person was properly restrained in their vehicles, which ISP believes likely reduced the overall severity of their injuries.

Although the 4-year-old passenger was restrained by a child safety seat, authorities are still investigating whether the safety seat itself was properly secured.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and both drivers cooperated with chemical testing as required by law, but the test results are still pending.

After the crash, word of what happened to William spread on social media, with many offering support for him online.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.