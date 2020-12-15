ISP: Arrest made in deadly summer crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested an Indianapolis man Sunday for his role in a deadly crash on I-465 in June.

Just before noon on June 30, emergency teams were dispatched to I-465 northbound at the 42.2 mile marker on a report of a serious crash.

ISP said first responders arrived and found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. Attempts were made to save the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Shawn Patterson of Plainfield, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led ISP to believe that Patterson had trouble with a load in the back of his pick-up and pulled to the right shoulder.

He got out of his truck and was making adjustments to the load near the back of his truck when a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 37-year-old Drew Collins of Indianapolis, left the roadway and drove onto the shoulder and hit Patterson.

A semi following the Collins’ Trailblazer was also involved, but that driver was not injured, police said.

Collins was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and three lanes of I-465 were closed for several hours.

After the conclusion of ISP’s investigation, police determined Drew Collins was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

A charging decision was made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued. Collins faces a felony charge of operating a vehicle under the influence causing death.

According to ISP, he was arrested Sunday and taken to the Marion County Jail.