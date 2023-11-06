MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested two men after they reportedly led authorities on a vehicle pursuit through three north-central Indiana counties Friday evening.

A trooper was patrolling US 31 in Miami County Friday shortly after 9:30 p.m. when he saw a 2018 Dodge Durango driving with expired registration.

When the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Marion McGrew of Indianapolis, led authorities on a chase through Miami, Fulton and Marshall counties and reached reported speeds of 115 miles per hour, according to ISP.

The pursuit continued into Marshall County as McGrew continued driving northbound on US 31 towards Sweetgym Road. It was there that deputies had deployed tire deflation devices in an effort to subdue the vehicle and conclude the chase.

ISP said the vehicle avoided coming into contact with the devices by temporarily driving off the road and continued driving northbound on US 31 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then turned westbound onto 9A Road before continuing on King Road where ISP said the vehicle ran through a red light at the intersection of US 30.

It was at this point that ISP terminated its pursuit of the suspect. However, deputies with the Fulton and Marshall County Sheriff’s Departments continued the pursuit.

The pursuit eventually ended in Marshall County when McGrew lost control and crashed the Dodge Durango, ISP said. McGrew and a passenger, identified as 19-year-old Pierre Robinson, were then brought into custody without further incident.

ISP said neither suspect sustained any injuries during the crash, ISP said.

McGrew was allegedly driving without a driver’s license, according to ISP. State police also said that the Dodge Durango was reported as stolen from Chicago.

Troopers and deputies uncovered various firearms and narcotics they believed to be marijuana during a search of the vehicle. McGrew also had two active felony warrants for his arrest out of Iowa.

Both were transported to Miami County Jail and preliminarily charged with multiple felonies.

McGrew was arrested and received the following preliminary charges:

Resisting law enforcement with a Vehicle- level 5 felony

Theft of a vehicle- level 5 felony

Unlawful carrying of a handgun – level 5 felony

Aggressive driving- A misdemeanor

Operator never licensed- A misdemeanor

Reckless driving- C misdemeanor

Robinson was arrested and received the following preliminary charges:

Theft of a vehicle- level 5 felony

Unlawful carrying of a firearm- level 5 felony

Possession of marijuana- C misdemeanor