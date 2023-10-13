FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a man in Floyd County last week for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

David A. White, 32, was arrested at a New Albany residence on Oct. 5 following an investigation that began in June after ISP’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber tip reporting suspicious activity linked to an online account.

Booking photo of David A. White. Provided by Indiana State Police.

The tip reported that an online account, which ISP said was connected to White, had transmitted child pornography in the form of images and videos.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Oct. 5 for a New Albany residence on Spring Street after its request had been approved by the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office.

White was arrested on two felony counts of child exploitation and three felony counts of possession of child pornography.

A jury trial for White is set to begin on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. in Floyd Superior Court 1.