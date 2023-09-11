DeKalb County, Ind. — A Garrett man was arrested after a multi-hour standoff with Indiana State Police Monday afternoon.

ISP troopers with the Fort Wayne Post tried to serve a felony arrest warrant out of Steuben County around 12:15 p.m. for John C. Costanzo, 59, at a residence in the 100 block of Hamsher Street in Garrett.

ISP said Costanzo did not comply with their instructions and proceeded to barricade himself inside the residence. The standoff lasted for around three and a half hours as troopers were assisted on the scene by the ISP North SWAT Team and crisis negotiators.

Authorities eventually gained entry to the residence and detained Costanzo without further incident.

Costanzo was arrested and booked into the Steuben County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with a misdemeanor offense of resisting law enforcement along with the existing felony arrest warrant.