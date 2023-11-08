HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Greentown man was arrested by Indiana State Police this week after investigators found multiple devices allegedly containing child pornography as part of an ongoing investigation.

Detectives with the ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Markus Benitez, 33, following a one-month-long investigation that began in October.

Detectives identified an individual inside a residence located in the 600 block of Maple Street in Greentown that was allegedly in possession of material containing child pornography, ISP said.

A subsequent search of the residence in question uncovered various electronic devices that reportedly contained child pornography, according to ISP.

Benitez was arrested and brought to the Howard County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography, with each being a level 5 felony.