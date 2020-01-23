UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Mt. Comfort Road after multi-semi crash

UPDATE: Indiana State Police say the cleanup has concluded at this crash site and traffic is moving normally on I-70.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) reported eastbound I-70 closed at Mt. Comfort Rd. after a multiple semi-truck crash at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police (ISP), one semi collided with another stopped semi on the shoulder causing an explosion and a large fire.

Two other semis reportedly ran off the road during the accident.

Officials said traffic is being diverted to U.S. 40.

ISP said there were no injuries.

Eastbound I-70 is expected to be closed until midnight, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

