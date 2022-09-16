HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead.

On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on Bobtail Drive. They determined shots had been fired and a victim forcibly removed from their vehicle and forced inside their residence.

Officers entered the residence, clearly announcing their presence. The victim responded clearly and repeatedly, “He has a gun!”

Officers then found 56-year-old Darrin Baker straddling his victim, who was lying on the ground. Baker’s arms were positioned so that the firearm was near the face, head and upper torso of the victim.

When Baker refused to follow police orders to drop the gun, Officer Jarrod Davis fired two shots at Baker, who then collapsed.

First aid was given at the scene, however, Baker was declared dead a short time later.

The ISP investigation found that the gun Baker had was fired three times. One shot shattered the driver’s side window and the others were fired inside the home.

Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton said the matter was thoroughly investigated by the Indiana State Police. The prosecutor’s office reviewed the report, other relevant records and media concerning the event.

“There is no need to continue this investigation,” said Eaton. “It is unfortunate that a life was lost. The evidence clearly indicates that Mr. Baker was in the process of taking a life when he was stopped by a police officer.”

There will be no criminal charges brought against the officer.

“All the evidence points to the fact that Baker intended to kill his victim and was in fact attempting to do so when officers intervened,” Eaton added.