ISP honors sergeant who died of cancer

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Indiana State Police and the Hancock County community are mourning the loss of one of their own.

State police Sergeant Mitch Blocher has died from cancer.

He lived in Greenfield and was a member of the Indiana State Police Alliance.

In a post shared on Facebook, ISP and the alliance sent condolences to Blocher’s friends and family.

The police alliance also thanked those who supported the family over the last few months.

The Greenfield police department also made a post, saying their hearts are broken.