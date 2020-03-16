ISP: Illinois man killed in I-70 crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Illinois man was killed Sunday in a single vehicle crash on I-70, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP).

Police said emergency teams responded to a single vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 near Shadeland Avenue around 9 p.m. on March 15.

Paramedics found a driver unconscious and unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver was identified as Kevin Burdell, 45, of Springfield, Illinois.

ISP investigators said they are not sure what caused Burdell to leave the roadway and into a ditch.

Investigators are working with the Marion County Coroner’s Office to see if Burdell died as a result of the crash, or if he had a medical issue that may have caused it.

This investigation is ongoing, and police said there were no other occupants in the vehicle and no other vehicles involved.

The right lane of I-70 was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was investigated and the wreckage was removed.