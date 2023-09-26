MITCHELL, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman has been arrested for murder after two young children, ages 1 and 3, were found dead inside a home in Mitchell.

According to the Indiana State Police, detectives with ISP’s Bloomington post were called Tuesday afternoon to assist with an investigation into the death of two children at a home in Lawrence County.

The Mitchell Police Department, ISP said, reported around 4 p.m. that a 3-year-old male child and a 1-year-old female child were found dead at a home in the 1200 block of Brook Street.

According to ISP, a 33-year-old woman named Brittany Medina was identified as a suspect and arrested on two counts of murder.

Officials with Lawrence County’s Jail Division confirmed Tuesday night that Medina has been booked into the county jail.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office responded to the home and took the bodies of the children from Mitchell to Bedford, ISP said. Autopsies have been scheduled for both victims.

ISP said that detectives are working with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office and that the case remains under investigation.