INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police confirms one person is dead after a shooting that happened along I-70 on the the city’s east side.

The victim was found dead in a car along I-70 eastbound Monday evening. At this time, ISP did not have any information on a possible suspect.

Map of location of shooting on I-70 eastbound.

Due to the investigation, drivers were warned to expect delays and police activity in the area for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.