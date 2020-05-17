ISP investigates death of Jackson County Jail inmate facing murder charge

JACKSON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jackson County Jail who was arrested for murder earlier this month.

On May 10, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “medical incident” inside the jail in which 30-year-old Tobias Au was found unconscious and not breathing, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer.

Sheriff Meyer said staff immediately performed lifesaving techniques on Au, and he was taken to the Scneck Medical Center.

Au died Sunday, and Meyer says no further information will be released as ISP conducts its investigation.

Au was booked into jail on May 6 in connection with a deadly shooting in Jackson County.