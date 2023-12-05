MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a man seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of US 31 in Marshall County.

ISP troopers were dispatched around 2:19 p.m. to US 31 near State Road 110 after the Marshall County Dispatch received reports that two pickup trucks had been involved in a serious vehicle crash.

Authorities arrived and found that two pickup trucks were blocking the northbound lanes, causing traffic congestion.

ISP said preliminary investigation indicates that a blue 2002 Ford pickup was traveling southbound on US 31 when it attempted to turn left to continue driving eastward on State Road 110. The vehicle was then struck by a maroon 2013 Dodge pickup truck that was traveling northbound in the right lane.

The driver of the maroon pickup was not injured in the crash, ISP said.

While the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, ISP said the driver of the blue 2022 Ford pickup allegedly failed to yield to northbound traffic while turning east. The man was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment. ISP noted that the injuries were serious but were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Argos Police Department, Lutheran Ground and Argos EMS all responded to assist at the scene of the crash.

The northbound lanes on US 31 remained closed until 4:07 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.