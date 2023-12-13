JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN – Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after four people were found inside a burning residence Tuesday afternoon.

According to ISP, first responders responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of East Telegraph Hill road shortly after 4p.m.

When firefighters entered the home they found the bodies of four individuals inside the home. Despite life saving measures all four individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the individuals has not been released until proper identification can be made by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Autopsies are scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.