INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

According to ISP, a truck was broken down near 10th Street and Ardsley Drive on the west side around 2:10 a.m. It was then hit by a Hendricks County deputy who was returning from a run in a department-issued SUV.

The driver of the truck was seriously injured, says police. It’s unclear if the driver was inside the truck or outside of it when the crash happened.

At this point, ISP says there is no suspicion of alcohol being a factor in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated when there is more information.