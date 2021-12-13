ISP investigating deadly crash involving shot up vehicle on I-465 on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police and Speedway police are investigating a vehicle crash and possible shooting on I-465.

Police first responded to the crash on I-465 North near 21st Street just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. That’s just south of the Crawfordsville Road exit.

Police arrived to find one vehicle involved in the crash. Investigators say one person was killed, and another person was injured and taken to the hospital.

FOX59 crews reported seeing several bullet holes on the vehicle that crashed.

“At this point, we do have a criminal element that we believe is a part of this investigation. Our crime scene investigators are on scene,” said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Crews will close I-465 NB for the investigation. Traffic will be diverted at Crawfordsville Road. INDOT says the closure is expected to last until at least 6 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.