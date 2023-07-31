FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Beech Grove man died in a fatal crash in western Indiana on US 41 Monday morning.

Indiana State Police and Fountain County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on US 41 near County Road 700 South.

Initial investigations carried out by ISP revealed that a 2020 Freightliner Box Truck was traveling southbound on US 41 when it approached County Road 700 South.

The Freightliner reportedly veered off the west side of US 41. ISP said the Freightliner was able to return to the roadway before it overcorrected and accidentally drove off the east side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and flipping over.

The deceased driver was identified as Mathew Ratzlaff, 22, from Beech Grove. The passenger was transported to a hospital in Danville, IL, with non-life-threatening injuries.

What led to the Freightliner running off the east side of US 41 remains under investigation, ISP said.